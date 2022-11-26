2 groups clash at Noida high-rise

Noida: Two groups clashed at a high-rise residential society in Sector 78 of Noida triggering a road blockage by as many as a hundred residents outside the society. The incident took place at Hyde park society in Noida.

As per police, late in Thursday night, a brawl was reported from the society and the police arrested the accused immediately. Cops said that one of the residents, Tarun Bhardwaj, has lodged a complaint that a group of people came to his house to talk, and as the argument escalated, the group started hitting him, his family members and other residents.

The accused have been identified as Pushpendra Pratap Singh, a former AOA member, Abhishek Tiwary, Kunal and one unidentified man.

Bharadwaj in his complaint told police that Pushpendra called him on late Thursday night and insisted to meet him. A heated argument broke out between them during a meeting at Bharadwaj's house.

The other men started breaking potted plants and even threw some at the residents to hurt them. A resident was also hurt and suffered a hairline fracture when the accused persons threw pot on them.

According to residents, the accused have allegedly been trying to force residents into choosing different AOA members and not support the existing AOA. The new AOA board was reelected only last month after the previous AOA did not hold elections for three years.

Police officials said that a complaint has been registered under sections 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have assured residents that action is being taken and have lodged a complaint. Teams have been formed to nab the accused who are absconding" said Sharad Kant, SHO of Sector 113 police station.