2 girl students die after being knocked down by car: Police

New Delhi: Two students of class 9 died after being hit by a car while they were crossing the Rohtak Road here, police said on Tuesday.



The car driver has been arrested, they said.

The students, Vanshika Mishra and Manvi, were both aged 14 and studied in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Peeragarhi village, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on Sunday when both the girls were going for tuition in Peeragarhi village around 4 pm. While they were crossing the Rohtak Road (Nangloi to Peeragarhi carriage way) at Metro Pillar no.294, they were hit by a car which was being driven by Arun Sharma, resident of

Nangloi.

Sharma along with his father Ravi was going to Karnal bypass to collect a water tank for hospital machines of Sant Onkar Singh Memorial Charitable Hospital, police said.

The injured girls were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital and later referred to Balaji Action hospital where Manvi was declared dead and due to non-availability of ventilator, Mishra was hospitalised in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. During the course of treatment, she also succumbed, a senior police officer said.

Both the bodies have been handed over to their respective families after post-mortem, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused driver was arrested.

The accused was not drunk at the time of the accident, the senior police officer said.

After the death of Manvi, the SHO of Paschim Vihar met with the Pradhan and other members of the locality and condoled with the family of the deceased, police said.

However, around 9.30 am on Monday, a group of nearly 300 people including children, female and male belonging to the deceased's locality started to move towards the residence of MLA Shri Raghuvinder Shaukin and arrived on a service road near Ring Road. They met the MLA and sought to know why the foot overbridge was not constructed even after assurance given by him five months ago.

They also demanded that proper traffic signal light be installed at pillar no.294 with zebra crossing.

Police said Mishra's father works as a peon with a chartered accountant while Manvi's father is a farmer and resides at his native place in Bijnor.