2 FIRs over death threats to Bajrang Dal leader

Gurugram: Police have filed two FIRs on the complaints of a Bajrang Dal leader that he has received death threats from suspected cattle smugglers, officials said on Tuesday.



Monu Manesar, a prominent member of cow vigilante groups active in Haryana, said in his complaint that on Monday evening a person called him on the WhatsApp and threatened to murder him.

In another complaint, he claimed that he got a video call on WhatsApp at 12:18 pm on Tuesday in which a man sitting with two large knives in his hand threatened to kill him.

Following the complaints, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections 294 (obsence acts and words), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Manesar police station on Monday and another under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at IMT, Manesar police station on Tuesday, the officials said.

“We are trying to identify the callers,” said Suresh Kumar, Assitant Commissioner of Police, Manesar.

Monu Manesar has been involved in several cases where cow vigilantes have claimed to have foiled attempts at smuggling cattle.

On Sunday, the family of 22-year-old Varis had accused cow vigilantes of thrashing him to death after branding him a cow smuggler in Nuh district of Haryana, but police had said he died in a road accident.

The police said a Santro car with Varis and two others, Shokeen and Nafis, had rammed into a tempo near Khori Kalan village on Tauru-Bhiwadi road on Saturday.

Manesar had claimed that they had rescued a cow from the car and taken the injured to hospital.

“I went live on Facebook and also asked the name of one of the injured, but we did not hurt any of them,” he had said.