2 feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Rohini

BY MPost5 Jun 2025 12:17 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Two people are feared trapped after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in Sector 7, Rohini, on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured, according to officials. DFS received a call around 4:04 pm, and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

The area has been cordoned off, and power supply turned off. One injured person was taken to hospital by locals. Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash and ground tremors. The building, recently sold, was undergoing construction. Teams from the fire department, police, MCD, BSES and NDRF are involved in the ongoing rescue

