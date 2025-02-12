‘2 dy CMs may be part of Cabinet to showcase Capital as mini India’

New Delhi: Amid the buzz within the BJP over the formation of government in Delhi, the party is also exploring the option of having two deputy chief ministers in the new Cabinet to showcase the Capital as “mini” India, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The move of having two deputy chief ministers in the Delhi government will help the party to accommodate MLAs from different castes, communities and regional backgrounds, said some party leaders.

“It is highly likely because this has been done in various other states where deputy CMs have been appointed to accommodate leaders of different backgrounds. This has been done in party-ruled MP, UP and Rajasthan,” he said. The proposal was under consideration by the national leadership that will take a final call on it, besides finalising the names of the chief minister and other ministers.

The process of BJP government formation is likely to pick up pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the country from his foreign visit over the weekend.

The meeting of the BJP legislative party is likely to be held on Sunday to elect the leader of the House who will be the next chief minister of Delhi, party leaders said.

In his speech at BJP headquarters, after the grand victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attached a symbolic value to it citing Delhi as a reflection of “mini” India. “The BJP leaders from various cross sections of the society including Punjabis, Sikh, Purvanchalis, Uttarakhandi, Vaishya, Jat among others have now become MLAs, that need to be represented in our government,” said a top Delhi BJP leader. The idea of having deputy CMs will help the party in this accommodation, process, he said.

Several names of BJP MLAs are taking round as contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

These include Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, besides former Delhi BJP chiefs Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhya, and senior leaders including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai among others. Names of some newly elected MLAs like Karnail Singh and Raj Kumar Bhatia were also cited by party leaders as probable for the top post.

“In case the BJP chief minister is from one community, the posts of deputy chief ministers could be used to balance the claim of others whose communities say women, Sikh, Jat or Bania propelled the party to such magnificent victory,” said another senior party leader. Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said the BJP government in Delhi will soon constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission: which has been pending for four years. “The Financial condition of Municipal Corporations of Delhi has deteriorated due to the non-formation of the Commission,” Gupta said.