2 dressed as online delivery agents rob jewellery store

Ghaziabad: In a daring daylight robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad, two men dressed as dressed as online delivery executives made off with silver and gold worth more than Rs 20 lakh after threatening a lone staffer at gunpoint, police said on Friday.

In the CCTV fooatge of the store that has surfaced on social media the unidentified suspects are seen pushing a man inside the jewellery store as they enter and then take off in a motorcycle after looting the store.

The heist took place at Mansi Jewellers on the Link Road area on Thursday. The two robbers escaped with more than 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold from the store, police said. While no arrests have been made in the case so far, Ghaziabad police has formed multiple teams to identify and nab the suspects using the CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, “The unidentified miscreants looted jewellery worth more than Rs 20 lakh from the store. They were wearing the uniforms of Blinkit and Swiggy to avoid suspicion.”

“We have formed six teams to investigate the case and arrests will be made soon,” the officer said. One robber is seen wearing a yellow Blinkit T-shirt, a helmet, and a face mask, while his accomplice is clad in an orange Swiggy uniform with a helmet. Once inside, they confront the staffer, physically assault him and then force him to cooperate at gunpoint as they put the jewellery inside a bag.