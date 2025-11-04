2 die after inhaling toxic gas from septic tank at Noida residence

NOIDA: Two brothers died and another man was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Chotpur Colony, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Chandrabhan (40) fell into the tank after its stone lid collapsed. His brother Raju jumped in to rescue him but both lost consciousness. Their neighbour, Hemant Singh, also inhaled the gas while trying to help and is undergoing treatment.

Police cut open the tank and rushed the brothers to Noida district hospital, where they were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.