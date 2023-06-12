2 Delhi Police personnel to stand trial in bribery case

New Delhi: A court here has put two Delhi Police personnel on trial for allegedly taking bribe from a person for hushing up a complaint against him.

Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra directed that charges of bribery and criminal conspiracy be filed against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jauhari Singh and Head Constable Pradeep Bhardwaj on a complaint filed by one Vijay Singh.

Vijay Singh had claimed that the accused had demand Rs 10,000 bribe for hushing up a complaint filed by his wife against him at the Bara Hindu Rao police station, of which he paid Ra 6,000.

The accused started harassing the complainant for the remaining amount after which he made a complaint before the Vigilance Branch.

In its order passed on June 9, the court said there was prima facie sufficient evidence on record against both the accused.

“After going through the statement of complainant, witness and other material placed on record, I am of the opinion that prima facie a case under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 7/13(1)(d) (bribery) of Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120B IPC

is made out against both the accused Accordingly,

charge for the aforesaid sections be framed against them,” the judge said.