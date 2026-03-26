2 dead, 23 injured as sleeper bus overturns in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Two male passengers died and 23 others were injured in a horrific late-night accident in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, where a tourist sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a dramatic rescue operation led by alert police personnel and locals.

Police were alerted to the accident through a PCR call received at Karol Bagh Police Station.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:05 am on March 25, when a PCR call informed the Karol Bagh Police Station about the overturned bus near Chambery.

Within minutes, chaos unfolded at the scene as passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle cried out for help in the darkness.

The bus, en route from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Sadar Bazar, was carrying around 30 passengers despite having a capacity of nearly 70.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and desperation, with injured passengers struggling to escape as the

bus lay on its side.

Acting swiftly, the Station House Officer of Karol Bagh, along with link picket staff and night patrolling constables, rushed to the spot and immediately launched rescue efforts.

In a display of quick thinking, Constable Rohit halted a passing JCB machine, which proved crucial in stabilising the overturned bus.

With the help of public volunteers, police carefully lifted the vehicle slightly and secured it using heavy cement blocks, allowing rescuers to access those trapped inside.

The risky operation, carried out under pressure and in the dead of night, helped prevent further casualties.

Approximately 10 critically injured passengers were initially pulled out and rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

As reinforcements arrived, including senior officers and additional police teams, the rescue operation intensified.

Women and children were among those extracted from the wreckage in what officials described as a coordinated and life-saving effort.

In total, 23 injured persons were evacuated and shifted to different hospitals across the city. Twelve were taken to RML Hospital, where two male victims succumbed to their injuries, while 10 others were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and one to Lady Hardinge Medical College.

The deceased have been identified as Shehbaj Alam (30), a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh,

and Mahesh (22).

The bus driver, Pankaj Kumar (26), a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, has been detained and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Officials said preliminary findings are being corroborated with statements from injured passengers and on-ground evidence.

Investigating officer SI Trilok is collecting medical reports and eyewitness accounts as part of the probe.

The bodies of the deceased have undergone post-mortem at RML Hospital and are being handed over to their families, while several injured passengers remain under treatment. Authorities are also compiling details of those discharged or shifted to other facilities.

Police officials credited the timely response, coordination and assistance from the public with saving numerous lives in what could have been an even greater tragedy.