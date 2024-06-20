2 dead, 1 hurt in road crash in Tilak Nagar

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and one was injured after their car crashed into a truck carrying a water tanker in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Tuesday night. They received a PCR call reporting the incident near the Tilak Nagar flyover. The officials reached the spot and found the car in a wrecked condition.

The three car passengers were rushed to a hospital; two, Jagrit Vaid and Vedant Arora, were declared dead. The third person, Ananya Sehgal, is injured and undergoing treatment.

Six traffic police teams were formed to find the vehicle. Truck driver Bharat Ray (34) was arrested and the vehicle was seized.