2 criminals injured in encounter with police

NEW DELHI: Two wanted criminals were injured in a brief police encounter in outer north Delhi’s Narela late on Wednesday night, officials said. The accused were identified as Afzal alias Imran (34) and Chandan alias Kaku (31), both residents of Narela. Police said they had specific inputs about Chandan, wanted in an attempt-to-murder case, moving on a motorcycle with an associate and a firearm. During picket checking near NIT, Narela, the duo allegedly tried to flee and fired three rounds at police. In retaliation and self-defence, police fired back, injuring both men in the legs.

They were taken to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Two pistols, empty cartridges, mobile phones and the motorcycle were recovered. Both are listed bad characters involved in multiple criminal cases.