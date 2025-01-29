2 criminals held after encounter with police

NOIDA: Noida Police on Tuesday arrested two criminals, against whom a dozen cases have been registered for robbery and theft, following an encounter here, an official said.

One of the criminals was injured during the encounter after a bullet fired by the police hit his leg, the official added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rambadan Singh, on Monday night, the police team was conducting checks at the Sector 56 T-point when they saw two suspicious persons coming on a motorcycle. The policemen signalled them to stop, but they did not comply, he said. The police chased the miscreants and seeing themselves surrounded, the miscreants opened fire on the police team.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and a bullet fired by them hit the leg of one of the criminals, Vijay Singh alias Ajuba (32), who was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second criminal, identified as Shivam (28), was arrested later. The police have recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, a knife and gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, stolen from various places by the accused. Both accused have over two dozen cases registered against them across various police stations, including charges for robbery, theft, and other offenses under different sections of the law.