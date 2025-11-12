2 cartridges, explosives among over 40 samples collected from the blast site near Red Fort

New Delhi: Two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 samples that have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday. Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate, they said. On Monday, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad during an investigation in Faridabad when Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah university were arrested. “The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after detailed forensic examination,” an official said.

According to the officials, the FSL team found the cartridges while inspecting the spot. More than 40 samples have been collected till now. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal on Monday, claiming 12 lives. Further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the explosives and how they were used in the blast, the officials added. The FSL has constituted a special team to analyse the samples. The team has been directed to expedite the examination and submit the report without delay, officials said. The lab has been functional round the clock since the blast.