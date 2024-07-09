2 builders fined, FIR against 6

NOIDA: Noida Authority intensifies crackdown on illegal groundwater extraction, penalising two builders with Rs 5 lakh fines each and filing FIRs against six others in Sectors 153, 154, and 156.

Violators allegedly installed pumps against regulatory guidelines, prompting action due to complaints.

All allottees are mandated to use treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) for construction and commercial purposes at a nominal cost. This move aligns with environmental guidelines to safeguard groundwater amid concerns over depletion.