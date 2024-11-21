2 brothers nabbed for fatal stabbing in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two brothers hours after a fatal stabbing incident on Wednesday near Gate No. 2 of Samaypur Badli Metro Station over a neighborhood dispute.

The accused were identified as Sanjeet (31), and Rohit (26) son of Kuldeep Ram, residents of JJ Camp, Suraj Park, Badli.

According to the police reports, A PCR call received at 10:23 pm alerted police to an attack involving 3-4 individuals armed with blades. Responding officers found that Lallan, one of the injured, had succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

According to eyewitness Surender Prasad, the violence was triggered when Sanjeet, a neighbor, began hurling abuses around 9:30 PM. When Surender confronted him, Sanjeet, joined by his brothers Lalit and Rohit, assaulted Surender.

Surender’s family intervened during a confrontation with Sanjeet, who fatally stabbed Surender’s brother, Lallan, before fleeing with accomplices. The families, neighbours with a history of disputes, reported the crime to police.

A team led by Sub-Inspectors Rajesh and Satender arrested Sanjeet at BSA Hospital, where he sought treatment for injuries, and later apprehended his brother Rohit in Badli. Authorities credited swift arrests to local intelligence and teamwork.