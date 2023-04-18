2 brothers-in-law arrested for cyber cheating by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a duo of fraudsters who are brothers-in-law in relation, the police informed on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Sunny Madan (42) and Deepak Shah (37), both are residents of Delhi.



Addl. DCP West Delhi, Akshat Kaushal said that complainant Siddharth Anand reported that he received a mail regarding withdrawals of

Rs 73,000 cash despite his debit and credit cards being with him. Later, he came to know that Rs 4,800 was spent on his credit card and a loan of about Rs 96,000 was taken from his account which he didn’t apply for. Later on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the team collected all the relevant information including CDR and IMEI numbers. All bank details and the numbers were analysed. The accused had bought an iPhone 14 and some other articles by using credit card issued in the name of the victim. After deep analysis and through technical evidence, a raid was conducted at Bindapur and Uttam Nagar Delhi, and two accused persons was arrested, Kaushal confirmed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that they used to identify mobile numbers not used by the victims but linked with the bank account numbers of the victims. This was done through the Insta Cred application. Then got SIM card issued from tele company by using fake IDs. Thereafter, they got given credit and debit cards for the victim’s bank account. Using debit and credit cards they made various purchases and withdrew cash from the linked bank account. On further checking, Sunny Madan is found to be previously involved in two cases of cheating and had been previously booked by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and Cyber PS-Central district, Kaushal mentioned.