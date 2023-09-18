2 brothers held over assault of police head constable

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended two accused persons in connection with the alleged assault of Delhi Police head constable. The arrested men have been identified as Krishan Singh (28) and Yuvraj Singh (21) both residents of the Raghubir Nagar area, Veer confirmed.



MG Rajesh, a 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and a brick by three individuals in a shocking case of road rage when he was driving home after duty. The incident took place in Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi late on Friday night, as reported by Delhi Police.

The charges against 2 brothers include rash and dangerous driving, attempted murder, and common intention. An FIR was registered under sections 279, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Khyala police station on Saturday.