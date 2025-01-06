2 Brazilians held for smuggling Rs 20 cr worth cocaine at Delhi airport
New Delhi: Two Brazilians were arrested at the international airport here for smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 20 crore , the customs department said on Sunday.
The accused, a male and a female from Brazil, were intercepted after their arrival from Sao Paulo via Paris on December 24. “Upon enquiry, both the passengers admitted that they had ingested capsules/pellets containing some narcotic substances,” the customs said in a statement.
