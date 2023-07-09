2 boys rescued after tin shed collapses in west Delhi: Officials

New Delhi: Two eight-year-old boys were rescued after a tin shed collapsed at Zakhira in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar

on Sunday, a day after the city was lashed by heavy rains, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, search-and-rescue operations were carried out to ascertain if more people were trapped under the debris.

However, the operation was concluded by 11.35 am and the two boys trapped under the debris were safely rescued. Since they had sustained minor injuries, they were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The boys were identified as Aalam and Maraluddin, the officials said, adding that one of the fire operators — Daljeet — sustained injuries during the rescue operation.