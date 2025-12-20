2 booked after dispute over fee at Gurugram private school

Gurugram: Two men were booked after a dispute over a fee at a private school in the Bhondsi area escalated when they allegedly attacked the school chairman, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School, Sahajawas, on Thursday afternoon when some parents had come to deposit their children’s fees after school was over. A heated argument broke out between the school administration and the parents regarding fees. As the dispute escalated, the school staff asked them to calm down and leave the premises. Soon after, the parent returned to the school with other friends and forcibly entered the school premises and allegedly assaulted the school chairman, police said. Agencies