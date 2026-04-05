2 Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay

new delhi: Two Bangladeshi women, including a graduate, were apprehended for illegally residing in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused were intercepted on April 1 in the Shalimar Bagh area following a tip-off about foreign nationals working as househelps, they said. During questioning, the women initially claimed to be Indian citizens and said they were employed in households in the area. However, their inconsistent replies raised suspicion, prompting further verification. Subsequent investigation, including scrutiny of documents and digital evidence, revealed that both women were Bangladeshi nationals.