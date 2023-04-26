2 arrested for stabbing, robbing 43-year-old TV journalist in east Delhi’s Sanjay Lake Park

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and robbing a 43-year-old television journalist while he was on a walk in east Delhi’s Sanjay Lake, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Bharti and Shivam Kumar, both

aged 22 years, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab their accomplice identified as Ambar Pandey.

Among the accused, Bharti was found to be previously involved in a case of robbery in Mandawali, police said.

The victim Dhan Sumod, who is the Delhi chief of bureau of Media One channel, was robbed of his mobile phone, wallet and his office identity card on April 22.

According to police, the journalist, a resident of Mayur Vihar, was moving towards a park inside Sanjay Jheel

when three men approached him. One of them stood in front of him asking for a match box. In the meantime, the remaining two also came near him, grabbed him and forced him to hand over his wallet

and mobile phone to them.

“When Sumod resisted, the individual who was holding the journo from his back, stabbed him with a knife and robbed him of his belongings, including the mobile phone and wallet, and fled from the spot. The victim sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said CCTV footages related to the incident are being collected and analysed.