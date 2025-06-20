2 arrested for robbing Rs 25 lakh from senior citizen at gunpoint

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 25 lakh from a senior citizen at gunpoint in broad daylight inside an autorickshaw in Keshav Puram, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar alias Kalu (33) and Mukesh Kumar alias Shanichar (40), allegedly used the looted money to pay insurance premiums and loans, the police said.

“The robbery took place on June 5 when the complainant, Sunil Kumar (62), was en route to Chandni Chowk with a staff member after collecting Rs 25 lakh in cash for business purposes,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

At a traffic signal near Inderlok, one of the men entered the auto and snatched the bag after brandishing a pistol and physically assaulting Sunil.

“The accused then fled on a waiting red scooter driven by an accomplice. Though the complainant and his staff tried to chase them, the robbers managed to escape,” the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Acts was registered.

During investigation, Sunil clarified that he had mistakenly mentioned Rs 5 lakh as the looted amount in his initial statement due to shock. He later confirmed that Rs 25 lakh was stolen, the DCP added.

The duo was arrested, and Rs 9 lakh in cash was recovered from their possession — Rs 7 lakh from Yogesh and Rs 2 lakh from Mukesh.

Mukesh Kumar is a ‘Bad Character’ (BC) of the Adarsh Nagar Police Station and was previously involved in 10 cases, including robbery, attempted murder, extortion, and snatching.

Yogesh Kumar has a previous case under the Arms Act registered against him.

The accused admitted to planning the robbery in search of quick money.

Mukesh further disclosed that part of the looted cash had already been used to repay insurance premiums and loans, and Rs 3.5 lakh was deposited in his wife’s bank account, the officer said.