2 arrested for operating sex racket in spa in Anand Vihar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two accused for operating a sex racket under the guise of a spa and massage centre in the Anand Vihar area.



The police received the information about the racket through unknown sources at Anand Vihar Police Station.

The accused was identified as Madan Kumar (30), resident of Karkarduma, Anand Vihar, Delhi, and a woman was also arrested from the spa.

The clandestine operation came to light on Monday when the Delhi Police received confidential information regarding the illicit activities at SPA NOW, located in Ashish Tower, Karkardooma Community Center Market, Anand Vihar.

A team of the Delhi Police swiftly orchestrated a raid on the premises. A decoy customer was sent in, who negotiated a massage but was eventually offered sexual services.

The team, alerted by the decoy’s signal, conducted the raid, apprehending Madan Kumar, manager of SPA NOW, and a female employee.

The accused had charged the decoy customer Rs 1,000 for a massage and an additional Rs 1,000 for sexual services.

The premises were licensed in the name of Lokesh Jain, who was not present during the raid.

The team plans to move an application to seal the premises and inform the SDM for the cancellation of the license.

Accused Madan Kumar had previous involvement in a similar case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.

The recovered amount from the decoy customer was Rs 2,000.