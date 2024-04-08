2 arrested for killing relative after drunken brawl in Ggm

Gurugram: City police arrested two men for allegedly beating their relative — a Rajasthan native — to death here on Holi in the Kherki Daula area following a drunken brawl, police said on Saturday. On a zero FIR by Rajasthan Police, an FIR was registered by Gurugram Police at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the two were identified as Pradhan and Teenu alias Siyaram, both from Sarsunda village in Ajmer district in Rajasthan. A Manesar crime unit team arrested both the accused from near the bus stand in Pataudi Friday night, they added. The incident happened when the man and his family were staying in a tent near Rampura village here on March 24, they said. According to police, Padma, a resident of Tantoti village in Kekri district of Rajasthan, filed a complaint at Sarana Police Station alleging that her husband, Sonu Bagaria, was beaten to death by their relatives near Rampura. “I was living with my husband and children in a tent near Rampura village for the last two months. In the evening of March 24 on Holi, my husband Sonu Bagaria brought some liquor while she had prepared mutton curry,” Padma said in her complaint.