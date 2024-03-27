2 arrested for killing man during bid to snatch phone

New Delhi: Two men allegedly killed a person as they attempted to steal his phone and money near Chintamani red light in east Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.



While both the accused fled from the scene after the incident on Monday, they

were later nabbed by police, they said. Responding to a PCR call, police reached the spot and found the victim between metro pillar number 81 and 82, bleeding profusely from his head, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

“Despite immediate medical attention at GTB Hospital, the victim who was identified as Raj Karan was declared dead,” Choudhary said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered and further investigation was carried out.

Police said the accused were identified as Govinda (40), and Vikas (25). Vikas has four other cases against him, they said.