2 arrested for forging docus

Noida: The Greater Noida Police has arrested two men on charges of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, seizing more than a dozen fake Aadhaar cards from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said they arrested Pawan Kumar, 34, and Pushpendra Kumar, 24, both natives of Bulandshahr district, on Monday from near a flyover in the Dadri area of Greater Noida.

“Fifteen fake Aadhaar cards, three laptops, three printers, two keyboards, two mouses, two finger print devices, among other items, were seized from their possession,” police said.