2 arrested for firing at ex-MLA’s house

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of the infamous Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the firing incident at an ex-MLA’s house near Punjabi Bagh.



The police received the information through a complaint registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Aakash alias Kassa (23) resident of VPO Bhatgaon, Sonipat, Haryana, and Nitesh alias Sinti (19) resident of Ghikara Village, Tehsil Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

According to the police, the daring criminals fired multiple rounds at the residence of the former MLA in West Punjabi Bagh on December 3.

The incident was registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station revealing a nexus between the gang and the victim’s refusal to pay the extortion money demanded by the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate.

The arrests were made possible through meticulous surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, leading to the identification of the sharpshooters.

A team of the Crime Branch Delhi Police successfully tracked down and arrested both the accused from their residence.

The law enforcement agencies disclosed that the international crime syndicate exploits vulnerable targets, primarily from Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The gang’s modus operandi involves recruiting juveniles for their criminal activities, creating layers of conduits to arrange logistics, and

conducting extortion operations with a high degree of professionalism.

The recovered weapons, including two pistols and six live cartridges, along with a stolen motorcycle used in the crime, were significant evidence linking the criminals to the sensational incident.