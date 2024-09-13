2 arrested for extortion bid

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested two people for an alleged extortion bid from an employee of a waste management company, officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Nitin Panwar and Harbir alias Pradhan, they said. On Wednesday, an employee of a waste management company filed a complaint that a man had demanded “monthly payments” for allowing them to work in Gurugram, police said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station. The accused were arrested from Manesar on Wednesday night, police said.