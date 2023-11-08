2 arrested for brutal assault over Rs 1,500 dispute, brawl leaves 2 seriously injured

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for a brutal assault on two men that took place in the early hours of November 3 at Sunlight Colony.



The police received the information about the violent altercation through a PCR call at Sunlight Colony Police Station.

The victims were identified as Kapil (33), son of Chandrapal and Nitin (32), son of Pal Chand and the arrested accused were identified as Waseem Akram (30), son of Hanif, and Akash (29), son of Mahaveer. All the victims and the accused were residents of Sunlight Colony.

According to the police, it was reported that a group of unidentified assailants had mercilessly attacked Nitin and Kapil at their residence.

Following the distress call, law enforcement officials swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered that the injured victims had already been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the altercation stemmed from a financial dispute between Kapil and his acquaintance, Akash, who allegedly owed Kapil a sum of Rs 1,500.

Despite Kapil managing to reclaim Rs 200 from Akash, tensions escalated when a confrontation ensued at Akash’s residence, eventually leading to a violent scuffle involving a group of individuals, including Waseem Akram, Akash, Miraj, Jeetu, and Cheta.

Nevertheless, Nitin promptly intervened and brought Kapil back to their residence. Nitin spotted Waseem and the others armed with rods and weapons, which compelled him to lead Kapil to the safety of the community centre.

Subsequently, a high-stakes chase ensued, with the attackers relentlessly pursuing the victims from one location to another, culminating in a brutal assault with rods and other weapons.

Both Nitin and Kapil sustained severe injuries during the assault, prompting their admission to the AIIMS trauma centre.

In response to the grave nature of the incident, the authorities promptly registered an FIR at the Sunlight Colony Police Station under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

While the two main accused, Waseem Akram and Akash, have been arrested, the search for the remaining four suspects is still underway, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.