2 arms traffickers arrested, 10 illegal pistols recovered: Cops

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two arms traffickers and seized 10 illegal pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession, the police said on Sunday. They said the seized pistols were meant to supply gangsters of Delhi and members of Jagdeep aka Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Punjab.



The arrested suppliers have been identified as Manish Pandey aka Shivam (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, and Inderjit Singh (25), a resident of Tarn Taaran, Punjab. Manish is an active BC of PS Achalda, Auraiya, they said.

H.G.S Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell said that on April, 26, information was received that an arms supplier Manish Pandey alias Shivam of UP’s Auraiya has procured a consignment of pistols from Sendhwa, MP, and on his way to Delhi to meet one of his contacts opposite Millennium Park at Outer Ring Road between 5 pm to 6.00 pm.

“Immediately, a police team led by ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, and Jitender under the supervision of DCP Alok Kumar was constituted and they laid a trap at a given spot and apprehended Manish Pandey carrying a bag near Millennium Park. On his search, 7 pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered,” Dhaliwal mentioned.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that these recovered pistols were to be supplied in Delhi and to one Inderjit Singh of Punjab at the directions of gangster Pradeep Singh aka Pinder, an active member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. Further, on an instance of Manish, Inderjit Singh was apprehended from Noida Sector-34 when he came there to exchange three pistols with Manish on April 29 as they were not as per the desired specifications and quality. Two semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession, the official said.