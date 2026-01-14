2 apprehended for Gurugram murder

gurugram: Gurugram Police have arrested two men for the murder of a 50-year-old man, allegedly killed over a long-standing business dispute. The accused were identified as Gurudatt Sharma alias Baleshwar Sharma (56) of Rohtak district, Haryana, and Anil (48) of Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the murder stemmed from a 14-year-old dispute linked to a stone-crusher business the victim, Sanjay Sharma, had jointly run with his cousin until 2011–12. The incident came to light on January 6 after police received a PCR call about an injured man near Rama Park. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, where he was declared dead.

Investigators said the crime was planned after the accused watched online videos to evade detection. The victim’s car was rammed, and he was shot when he stepped out. Gurudatt was arrested from Dehradun on January 10.