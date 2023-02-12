2 accused of catering staffer’s murder arrested from Bihar

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested two DJs from Bihar’s Samastipur for allegedly killing a catering staff member during a private party in Rohini’s Sector-12 earlier this week, officials said on Sunday.



The duo — Aman (22) and Anshul Verma (19) — fled to Bihar after the alleged murder, they said.

The accused allegedly killed Sandeep Thakur following a brawl in the early hours of Thursday after the victim failed to provide plates to people who were with the DJs.

The police scrutinised CCTV footage and the accused were identified. Their movement was traced to the railway station. Upon examining CCTV footage from New Delhi Railway Station, the accused were seen boarding Sampark Kranti Express, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The antecedents of the accused’s relatives were verified and the team zeroed in on Aman’s relative in Morwah village of Samastipur,

he said.

“Our team was sent to Bihar and they raided the home of Aman’s maternal aunt and apprehended both the accused,” Yadav added.