1st section of Metro Ph-IV to open by July 2024: DMRC

New Delhi: Fresh targets have been set for Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, delayed due to the Covid pandemic, and the first section of its Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor is set to open by July 2024, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said.

Kumar also said that besides commissioning of a small 2.5-3 km segment of the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, the whole Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is planned to be opened by March 2025. The work on Ph-IV had begun in December 2019.