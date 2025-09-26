1st cloud seeding trial next month

New Delhi: In what could mark a turning point in Delhi’s fight against toxic winter smog, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the Capital will conduct its first-ever artificial rain trials through cloud seeding in early October. The initiative, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, aims to reduce particulate pollution during the peak winter season when air quality dips to hazardous levels.

The MoU between the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The trials are scheduled between 7 and 11 October, targeting north and north-west Delhi, with operations to be carried out from Hindon Air Base. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3.5 crore.

Chief Minister Gupta said the step reflects her government’s determination to use every possible tool against air pollution. “We have worked on every possible way to reduce pollution, from mechanical road sweeping, anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings, and mist sprayers in pollution hotspots, to strict dust control measures. Now, we are adding cloud seeding to provide relief to citizens during the peak winter pollution period. These will be Delhi’s first artificial rain trials for pollution control and a historic milestone for our city,” she said.

Environment Minister Sirsa described the MoU as a landmark moment. “This is a pilot project to test and evaluate cloud seeding as a tool to reduce pollution in Delhi. It’s not just an agreement on paper; it’s a historic step in the city’s journey towards cleaner air,” he said.

Explaining the timeline, Sirsa added, “Five trials are scheduled to start on 7 October and will continue within the 7–11 October window, depending on weather conditions. The first trials will focus on north and north-west Delhi. Each following trial will be planned based on the weather and results from the earlier operations. The aircraft is fully equipped and will be operated by trained pilots to ensure safety and effectiveness.”

The Delhi government has secured approvals from 13 agencies, including aviation, defence, home, and environment authorities, alongside airport and district-level clearances. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted final permission after assessing flight safety, meteorological inputs, and site readiness.

The aircraft, a Cessna operated by IIT Kanpur, will fly under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) with strict adherence to ATC clearance and safety protocols. Operations will avoid restricted or prohibited airspace, and all coordination will be handled through established aviation channels. Officials said the cloud seeding initiative is part of a broader, multi-layered clean air strategy that includes dust mitigation, mechanical road sweeping, stricter construction norms, and anti-smog

technology deployment. Gupta stressed that the trials are designed to complement, not replace, ongoing efforts.