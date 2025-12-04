1L+ challans issued in Ggm overspeeding drive: Police

Gurugram: Gurugram Traffic Police issued 1,01,086 challans and collected fines totalling approximately Rs 20.21 crore during a year-long special enforcement drive from January 1 to November 30 targeting overspeeding motorists.

The campaign, conducted under the direction of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and supervised by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Mohan, focused on major arterial roads including the Mumbai Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, and Golf Course Road, which witness heavy traffic and frequent violations.

Violators were prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Police officials said the drive aimed to enhance road safety, instil traffic discipline, and reduce accidents. Special checkpoints and nakas were regularly set up at different times, including early mornings, to curb reckless driving.

Gurugram Police emphasised that public safety remains a top priority and warned that negligence on the roads not only attracts heavy penalties but also endangers lives. The department added that such special challan drives will continue as part of broader efforts to make the city’s roads safer and more orderly.