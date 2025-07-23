₹1L boost for each Kanwar camp

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening support for Kanwar service camps this monsoon season, the Delhi government has announced an additional financial grant of Rs.1 lakh for each registered Kanwar service committee operating in the city. The fresh allocation is expected to benefit 374 such committees, bringing the total assistance to a range between Rs.1.5 lakh and Rs.11 lakh per committee, depending on their operations and scale.

This decision follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s inspection of key Kanwar camps in Punjabi Bagh (Ashok Park), Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park. During her visit, the CM reviewed arrangements made for Kanwariyas and emphasized the importance of both safety and hygiene at the sites.

To further promote environmental consciousness during the pilgrimage, the Delhi government has begun distributing jute bags and containers filled with Ganga water to devotees.

These eco-friendly alternatives aim to reduce plastic waste typically generated during the Kanwar Yatra.

In a major administrative shift, the government has opted to replace the traditional tender-based disbursement system with a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for providing financial aid. Officials stated that the DBT system will ensure quicker and more transparent fund delivery, eliminating delays and malpractices associated with the earlier process.

Only officially registered Kanwar committees that submit valid documents, including a Permanent Account Number (PAN), bank account details, and registration certificates, will be eligible for the revised grant-in-aid. Officials have been directed to verify records thoroughly before releasing any funds.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to streamline religious event management and make state support more accountable. Officials said outcomes of the revised policy, including environmental impact, will be reviewed soon. The move comes as Delhi works to ensure a smooth, secure, and eco-friendly Kanwar Yatra.