‘1K NDMC workers, QRTs worked nonstop to prevent waterlogging’

New Delhi: More than 1,000 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) worked round-the-clock to prevent waterlogging on roads designated for use by heads of state during the G20 Leaders Summit, said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay during his visits to the G20 Control Room at NDMC Disaster Management Centre.



He reported, “The Disaster Management Centre received a total of 70 complaints. Of these 26 were received last Saturday night, and the remaining 44 poured in by 11 a.m. today.

The reported issues encompassed minor waterlogging, fallen tree leaves, and

malfunctioning road lights, necessitating swift and effective action.”

According to the update, there were 19 waterlogging complaints at Janpath, Sikandra Road, C Hexagon, Copernicus Marg, Barakhamba Road, Harish Chander Mathur Lane, and Kautilya Marg, which were drained by Super Sopper machines. The water stagnation in potted plants was also addressed.

Around 35 out of the 65 fountains had to be refilled within a two-hour security window from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., while addressing cleanliness, clearing hot bins and garbage from roads. NDMC also resolved supply issues at Vidyut Bhawan between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

“NDMC recorded an impressive average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 19.96 on September 10, including very good air quality within its areas. Within the last 5 days, AQI is less than 100 in the New Delhi area, achieved by deep cleaning roads and pedestrian pathways with water, mechanical road sweeping and Horticulture,” informed the V-C.