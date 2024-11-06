1K+ ghats built in Delhi for Purvanchali devotees: CM

NEW DELHI: This year’s Chhath Mahaparv celebrations in Delhi are set to be the grandest yet, with the Delhi government constructing over 1000 Chhath ghats across the city, ensuring that devotees can celebrate the festival close to their homes.

The festival began today with the ‘Nahay Khaye’ ritual, marking the start of one of the most important festivals for the Purvanchali community in Delhi.

Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media to express his wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion. “As Chhath Mahaparva begins with ‘Nahay Khaye’ today, Delhi government has constructed more than 1000 magnificent Chhath Ghats so all devotees can worship near their homes. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya always remain on everyone,” Kejriwal wrote on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

CM Atishi, who has been a vocal advocate for the Purvanchali community in Delhi, emphasised the significance of the festival for the community and the efforts of the Delhi government to ensure that no one has to travel far to participate in the celebrations. “Our Purvanchali community is an integral part of Delhi. Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal Ji’s efforts, they no longer need to travel to distant villages to celebrate Chhath,” said Atishi.

She added, “Until 2014, Delhi had only 60 ghats. Now, with over 1000 Chhath ghats, Purvanchali residents can celebrate the festival close to their homes.”

She also expressed pride in the government’s initiatives that have expanded the celebration of Chhath beyond the Purvanchali community.

“The Delhi Government’s initiatives have turned Chhath into a festival celebrated by all residents of Delhi, not just Purvanchalis,” she noted.

CM Atishi also announced that November 7, the day of ‘Sandhya Arghya,’ would be a public holiday for the Purvanchali community, allowing them to celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. “No Purvanchali in Delhi will have to travel more than 1-2 kilometers to celebrate Chhath Mahaparv,” she assured.

In preparation for the festival, the Delhi government has ensured that all Chhath ghats are equipped with essential facilities, including water supply from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), medical aid from the Health Department, tents, lights and sound systems from the Revenue Department, and cultural programs organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at major ghats.

This year, more than 1000 ghats are being constructed by the Public Works Department and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, marking a significant leap from just 60 ghats before 2014.