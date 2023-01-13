1,941 CCTVs functioning at police stns, 2,175 more to be installed: Police to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police told the high court on Thursday that 1,941 CCTV cameras are currently operational at 197 police stations of the national Capital and a fresh e-bid has been invited for installing 2,175 additional cameras that will have the audio-recording facility.



In a status report filed in the court, police said after the Supreme Court’s December 2020 order directing installation of CCTV cameras with an 18-month storage period, the police commissioner had formed a committee of senior officers to look into the matter as expeditiously as possible.

The status report was filed in a petition seeking to ensure the installation of functional CCTV cameras at all the police stations of Delhi.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that according to the status report, it is clear that e-bids are being repeatedly called and that the last date for the latest bid is January 25.

“Copies of all the tenders, along with the list of bidders who would be submitting the bids and the finalisation thereof, shall also be filed by way of an additional status report before the next date of hearing,” the court said and posted the matter to March 1.

Petitioner Chandril Dabas has also sought directions to ensure that the CCTV footage is stored at the police stations for a minimum period of one year to 18 months.

The status report said according to the recommendations of a special committee, a voice tag (microphone with power supply) can be attached to the existing 1,941 cameras at the police stations and it was also mentioned that there is a need for 2,175 additional cameras.

“These 2,175 new cameras will include audio and video recording as mandated by the Supreme Court of India,” it said, adding, “It is stated that as on date, each police station has 48 terabytes of storage facility, which can retain CCTV footage for one month.”

The status report said pursuant to the apex court’s directions, the Delhi Police has decided to shift to network-attached storage (NAS), which would store CCTV footage for a period of 18 months.

“It is stated that the Delhi Police department is working pursuant to these directions so that the existing cameras are upgraded and 2,175 additional cameras are installed,” it said.

The Delhi Police said the court had, on August 25 last year, directed it to place on record a breakup of all the cameras currently deployed at the police stations here.

“It is stated that at present, 1,941 CCTV cameras have already been installed in 197 police stations and are operational,” police said, while giving the working status and details of the CCTV cameras in a tabular form.

They said on November 18, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs had accorded its administrative approval for inviting a fresh e-bid after certain modifications in the previous one.