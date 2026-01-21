19-yr-old dies after car hit by truck on Noida elevated road

NOIDA: A 19-year-old woman was killed and three teenagers were injured after their Jaguar car was crushed between a truck and a road divider on the Noida–Bhangel Elevated Road in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Falak Ahmad (19), a resident of Sector 47, Noida. The injured teenagers were rushed to a nearby hospital and are stated to be out of danger. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene along with the vehicle after the accident, prompting police to launch a search operation.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.30 am when an emergency call was received on the 112 helpline reporting a serious road accident on the Bhangel Elevated Road. A team from Sector 49 police station immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

“Falak Ahmad was declared dead by doctors due to severe head injuries, while the other three occupants of the car are stable,” said Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer

(SHO), Sector 49. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers were travelling from the Bhangel side towards Aghapur in Sector 41 and heading to Sector 37 when the accident occurred.

The Jaguar collided with a truck while overtaking, crushing Falak Ahmad, who died on the spot. Police are examining CCTV, tracing the absconding driver, recording statements, and will register a case after the family’s complaint.