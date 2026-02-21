19-year-old student beaten up by live-in partner at PG room

GURUGRAM: A 19-year-old female student was beaten up brutally by her live-in partner here and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in a critical condition, police said Friday.



Police have arrested the accused partner, identified as Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi. The victim, a native of North Tripura, was a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University in Gurugram.

According to police, the couple met in September 2025 and had been living together in a PG accommodation at Sector 69 for the last few months. Discussions were underway between the families regarding their marriage.

On Thursday night, the couple had an altercation after which the accused assaulted the woman, severely injuring her. The woman was rescued by police, who reached the PG room after receiving a call from the woman's mother late on Thursday night to report the incident. The accused allegedly attacked his live-in partner over suspicions about her character, police said. Shivam has been arrested and is being questioned, with CCTV footage and other evidence under examination, said DCP Hitesh Yadav. An FIR has been lodged at Badshahpur police station.