19-year-old poses with gun on social media; held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad of South Delhi arrested an individual after he posted a live video on social media brandishing an illegal weapon.



The accused has been identified as Pritam Kumar alias Pitter (19) son of Prem Kumar resident of DDA Flats, Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was apprehended under an FIR registered on September 21, at the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station under sections of the Arms Act. A semi-automatic pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

According to police sources, Kumar was attempting to establish dominance and earn notoriety by emulating local criminals.

Upon identifying the gravity of the situation, a specialised team was formed to apprehend the suspect.

The team included SI Deepak Mahla, ASI Dinesh Kumar, HC Arvind Kumar, HC Somvir, and HC Sandeep Yadav, all working under the leadership of Inspector Umesh Yadav, In-Charge of AATS, and under the supervision of ACP Rajesh Bamania. Using manual surveillance and analysing social media activity, the team zeroed in on Pritam Kumar’s location. A raid was conducted, and Kumar was apprehended. The semi-automatic pistol, along with a live cartridge, was seized from his possession.

Following his arrest, Kumar confessed to being inspired by local criminals.