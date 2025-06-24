19-year-old girl dies after being pushed off rooftop

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house in northeast Delhi’s Ashok Nagar area by a person known to her, has succumbed to her injuries during treatment, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that murder charges have been added to the case.

A source in the police said that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. On Monday morning, a heated argument broke out between them when the woman found out that the accused was marrying another woman.

On the day of the incident, the accused came to her house on the fifth floor of the building, wearing a burqa. He disguised himself as the victim’s friend and an argument broke out between them.

“Following which he pushed her off the balcony of her home,” the police source said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning and was reported to Jyoti Nagar police station around 8.30 am. Police said the accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

“In the attempted murder case reported on June 23 at Jyoti Nagar police station, Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now been added, as the victim has died during treatment,” said the officer.

Police said multiple teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and track the movement of the accused before and after the incident.

Police are searching for the accused, with teams checking hideouts in Delhi and nearby areas. Locals gathered outside the victim’s home, demanding justice. The family seeks capital punishment, alleging the act was deliberate.