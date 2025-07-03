19-year-old girl consumes acid; cops nab man for sexual assault

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl’s attempted suicide by acid consumption has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting and threatening the victim.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR received at the VK South Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Rehan (25) resident of Shankar Camp, Rangpuri Pahadi, Delhi.

According to the police, on June 18, the Vasant Kunj South police received a medico-legal case (MLC) report from the Spinal Injuries Hospital, where the girl was admitted after allegedly ingesting acid.

The investigating officer visited the hospital but was unable to record the victim’s statement as she was declared medically unfit.

A crime team inspected the scene of the incident, and an acid bottle was seized as evidence. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl had been in a relationship with the accused, identified as Rehan, and had fallen into depression as a result of the relationship.

She was reportedly alone at home when she attempted suicide. A neighbour found her in distress around 4:45 PM and rushed her to the hospital. She was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment on June 20.

The case took a serious turn when the victim’s mother submitted a written complaint to the Vasant Kunj South Police Station.

She accused Rehan of sexually assaulting her daughter under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her with objectionable photos.

She also handed over the girl’s mobile phone, which contained voice recordings supporting the allegations.

Authorities informed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Vasant Vihar, and the Tehsildar attempted to record the victim’s statement at Safdarjung Hospital.

However, the victim remained unfit to testify. The mobile phone was analyzed, and recordings corroborating the complaint were found.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered on June 25 under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Rehan, a Class 12 pass resident of Shankar Camp in Rangpuri Pahari and currently unemployed, was arrested. Further investigation is underway.