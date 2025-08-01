19-year-old caught for abducting class 12 girl

Noida: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Noida police for allegedly kidnapping a Class 12 girl student outside her school in Gijhaur village, located in Sector 53 of Noida. The girl was rescued safely within a few hours, said police.

The accused, Monu Yadav, is a former student of the same school. He was earlier expelled due to poor attendance. On Wednesday morning, he was seen waiting outside the school in a white car with a Uttar Pradesh number plate. According to CCTV footage, Yadav stood near the school gate for nearly five minutes. Two girls in school uniforms were seen walking past him. One of them stopped to speak to him, suggesting that they knew each other. Suddenly, Yadav grabbed the girl’s arm and forced her into the car. She tried to resist, but he managed to push her inside and drove away.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media. A school official immediately informed the police by calling the 112 emergency helpline. Sector 24 police quickly launched a search operation.

Police rescued the girl within 90 minutes and arrested Monu Yadav from Parthala Chowk. The car used in the crime was also recovered. A kidnapping case under Section 137(2) of BNS was filed. Officials praised the swift school alert and coordinated

police response.