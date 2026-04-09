19 caught in Pitampura call centre fraud: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad has busted a fake call centre operating in Pitampura and arrested 19 persons, including 12 women, for allegedly cheating people across the country by posing as representatives of Bajaj Finserv and offering fraudulent loan and insurance services. Acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was conducted on April 7 by a team led by Inspector Rajpal under ACP Operations Virender Dalal, in coordination with the Cyber Police team led by Inspector Gaje Singh. Police raided the premises where 19 individuals were found making calls using keypad mobile phones and apprehended all of them.



During the operation, officers recovered 36 mobile phones and registers used to run the racket. The accused allegedly duped victims by collecting fake loan processing fees ranging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 through QR codes shared on WhatsApp, after which they would cut off contact, change SIM cards, or block the victims.

During interrogation, a woman acting as a team leader revealed that callers impersonated Bajaj Finserv staff and targeted victims across states. Another room at the premises was found to be operating a similar fraud setup. Police said absconding managers supplied victim data and scripts, while a Pitampura-based handler coordinated the operation. Further investigation is underway.