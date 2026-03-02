18-yr-old student dies by suicide in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: An 18-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his father’s licensed pistol in Dhoommanikpur village under the Badalpur police station limits on Saturday evening. He was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.



The deceased has been identified as Devkaran, a resident of Dhoommanikpur village. He was a Class 12 student at NTPC School, Dadri. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother, who is reportedly specially abled.

His grandfather is a retired Army personnel who now practises farming in the village, while his father, Parvendra Rawal, is a farmer and also deals in property. According to family members, Devkaran had gone to his room on the second floor of the house shortly before the incident.

It is alleged that he deleted data from his mobile phone and damaged his laptop prior to taking the extreme step. He reportedly used his father’s licensed pistol, which was kept at home, to shoot himself in the head.

On hearing the gunshot, his mother and younger brother rushed upstairs and found him lying in a pool of blood. They raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to gather at the spot. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital.

Police and forensic teams reached the scene and collected evidence. No suicide note was recovered. Station House Officer, Badalpur, Amit Bhadana, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action will be taken after the report is received.