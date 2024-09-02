18-yr-old balloon seller stabbed to death during robbery attempt

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old balloon seller succumbed to his injuries after a robbery attempt turned violent in Uttam Nagar late Saturday night.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Uttam Nagar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Monu (18) son of Satprakash resident of Fatehpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred near Metro Pillar No. 656, East Uttam Nagar, has sparked concern in the area as police launched a manhunt for the assailants.

The distress call was received by the Uttam Nagar Police Station at approximately 11:15 pm, reporting that a group of 4-5 men had attempted to rob Monu and his companion.

The caller, in a panic, stated, “4-5 boys are trying to take our money forcibly, need help.”

According to initial reports, Monu was walking with his friend, also named Monu, son of Hariom, when they were accosted by a group of young men.

The attackers demanded money from the pair, who refused to comply. In response, one of the assailants pulled out a knife and stabbed Monu in the upper back, leaving him severely injured.

The injured youth was quickly rushed to DDU Hospital, where he received initial treatment.

However, due to the severity of his wounds, he was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced care. Despite efforts to save his life, Monu succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted.

The Uttam Nagar police have registered a case of robbery under Section 311/3(5) BNS and have since added charges of murder following Monu’s death.

Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Authorities have intensified their efforts to trace the culprits.