18-year-old killed in north Delhi after fight over rash driving row

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri after he slapped a man over an old fight related to the victim’s rash driving, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Sureh alias Appu, Vishal and Sannata alias Yashu allegedly stabbed Bobby Singh multiple times in the abdomen and legs during the fight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said on Tuesday Bobby had gone to the G-block chowk, where he confronted and slapped a local, Kishan, outside the residence of Suresh.

The confrontation was reportedly triggered by an earlier dispute related to the victim’s rash driving of his scooter in the area, he added.

Suresh allegedly intervened and grabbed Bobby’s hand as the fight escalated. Two others -- Vishal and Sannata -- then joined the scuffle and the three allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in his abdomen and legs,

the officer said.

Police received a PCR call from a man claiming that his nephew had been attacked with a knife outside a house in Jahangirpuri and was being taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital.

Police found Bobby with stab wounds at the hospital, where he was declared dead. The MLC cited physical assault. A murder case under BNS was filed; one accused, Appu, was arrested, while two others remain absconding.